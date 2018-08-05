Blac Chyna Wears the Furry Pool Slide Trend With a Maroon Tracksuit

Seen as early as 2016, pool slides left backyards and made their way onto the catwalk courtesy of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s artistic director debut at Dior during Paris Fashion Week.

Shortly after, the leisure look trickled into the realm of street style and got picked up by early adopters such as Victoria Secret model Martha Hunt, Justin Beiber and Rihanna.

Most recently, the latest celebrity to rock the unisex-footwear trend is model Blac Chyna who was freshly photographed climbing out of her Ferrari while wearing a purple Adidas tracksuit and Fendi glasses which she finished with a pair of the black fuzzies that were complemented with pink socks.

Blac Chyna wears pool slides in Los Angeles. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Take note, the furry fabric of her slides is a sure hint that this trend is here to stay.

Pool slides have already been embraced by high-fashion designers such as Valentino, Chanel and Givenchy during their nascent and are now currently being dominated by Gucci. The Italian-brand reportedly has the most coveted slide out of all luxury designers on the market with its famous web stripe slides and right behind them is Prada with their own rubber version.

Blac Chyna is most recognized for her involvement to the Kardashian-Jenner clan after dating Rob Kardashian who founded the sock design company Arthur George.

When it comes to footwear, the mother and entrepreneur has been known to favor sneakers such as the Yeezy Boost 350 by Kanye West where she has dropped over $7,000 in a single shoe-shopping spree or glamorous staples such as stilettos and sling backs.