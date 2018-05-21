Twitter Roasts These ‘Worst-Dressed’ Celebs on the Red Carpet at Billboard Music Awards

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards attracted a parade of stylish stars who are used to hitting high notes behind the mic, but on the red carpet, some observers thought their fashion fell flat.
Christina Augilera made a dramatic arrival in a pinstripe dress with a long train, but a fan was left underwhelmed by the grand entrance, tweeting, “I’m sad with Xtina choice is dress.”
Pharrell Williams is usually applauded for his bold fashion choices; however, some Twitter users were left perplexed. The hitmaker had on a floral-print T-shirt with red boxing-inspired short shorts and Timberland-style boots. “What’s going on with the outfit???” @shade_411 commented, adding laughing emojis. Another user compared him to a child who outgrew his clothes. “Why does Pharrell look approximately 12 years old in that outfit,” added @poehotdamneron.
Bruno Mars usually impresses with his flashy wardrobe, but a scaled-back early-’90s-inspired look got no love from @_ShariDarnell, who had no apologies for venting her opinion: “I don’t like this outfit Bruno has on. Dont @ me behind this bs neither.” Mars had on a chunky gold necklace with a button-down drawstring top with dark trousers and Virgil Abloh’s collaborative Nike sneaker.
Taylor Swift looked stunning in a leggy Versace number with Casadei heels. Even so, expectations were much higher for @tgapw, who tweeted: “Taylor Swift has all the money in the world but decided, well, what about that dress?”
Demi Lovato felt the call of the wild in a cheetah-print flowy dress that disappointed a fan. “My darling love u, but please stop, your dress is terrible,” said @CristiaannBS.
See the best-dressed celebrity arrivals on the 2018 Billboard Awards red carpet.
