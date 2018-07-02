Beyoncé Gets Stranded Onstage After Venue Malfunction and Has to Climb Down Ladder in Sky-High Heels

Even Beyoncé isn’t immune to everyday technical difficulties.

During the “On the Run II” stop over the weekend in Warsaw, Poland, the multitalented singer and her rapper husband, Jay-Z, were performing a duet of the 2009 hit single “Young Forever” when they became trapped on a stage that hovered about 20 feet above floor level.

The incident, which happened on Saturday after the show’s final song, was widely captured on social media, with videos depicting the couple stranded on the site for several minutes until crew members sent over emergency ladders to help bring them back to the ground.

As the credits rolled through the screen behind them, Bey and Jay climbed down their respective ladders on opposite sides of the stage. The descent was particularly notable for Beyoncé, who was wearing thigh-high boots with towering heels and an incredibly skintight bodysuit.

Upon touching down, the audience erupted in claps and cheers. “Please give it up for the dancers, and please give it up for the crew and everyone that puts this thing together,” she said following the malfunction.

The malfunction starts about 6 minutes and 45 seconds into the below video.

The “On the Run II” tour began June 6 in Cardiff, Wales, and will complete its 15-city circuit before kicking off its North American visit in Cleveland on July 25. The couple brought with them their children, twins Rumi and Sir, 1, and daughter Blue Ivy, 6.

