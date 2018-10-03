Sign up for our newsletter today!

Beyoncé Doesn’t Need Kira Kira With This Ultrasparkly Catsuit & Boots

By Samantha McDonald
Beyoncé has served up many eye-catching looks at her “On the Run II” concert tour with husband and rapper Jay-Z.

And for her latest onstage appearance, the music superstar once again dressed to impress, opting for a statement ensemble that had her shining, shining, shining with every move — no Kira Kira filter needed.

Beyonce Knowles Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert, 'On The Run II Tour', Vancouver, Canada - 02 Oct 2018
Beyoncé performs at the “On the Run II” tour in Vancouver.
CREDIT: Raven Varona/Shutterstock

Last night in Vancouver, Canada, Queen Bey offered a menswear-inspired spin on the body-hugging catsuit, wearing an ultrasparkly lapeled long-sleeve bodysuit with shoulder pads, cinched at the waist with a thick belt. The piece connected to matching leg adornments that served as boots, which were also equally figure-skimming.

Upping the glam with accessories, the songstress threw on a fur stole, which she draped over her shoulder during her performance. She topped off the look with a dazzling headpiece that rivaled the wide-brimmed hat she wore during her “Formation” tour.

The stylish outfit comes just days after Beyoncé stunned the crowd in Santa Clara, Calif., over the weekend. She stepped out in a custom metallic Vivienne Westwood number complete with a low-cut neckline and a dramatic cape. Her coordinating booties and skinny black sunglasses served up even more star power.

