Beyoncé Doesn’t Need Kira Kira With This Ultrasparkly Catsuit & Boots

Beyoncé has served up many eye-catching looks at her “On the Run II” concert tour with husband and rapper Jay-Z.

And for her latest onstage appearance, the music superstar once again dressed to impress, opting for a statement ensemble that had her shining, shining, shining with every move — no Kira Kira filter needed.

Beyoncé performs at the “On the Run II” tour in Vancouver. CREDIT: Raven Varona/Shutterstock

Last night in Vancouver, Canada, Queen Bey offered a menswear-inspired spin on the body-hugging catsuit, wearing an ultrasparkly lapeled long-sleeve bodysuit with shoulder pads, cinched at the waist with a thick belt. The piece connected to matching leg adornments that served as boots, which were also equally figure-skimming.

Upping the glam with accessories, the songstress threw on a fur stole, which she draped over her shoulder during her performance. She topped off the look with a dazzling headpiece that rivaled the wide-brimmed hat she wore during her “Formation” tour.

The stylish outfit comes just days after Beyoncé stunned the crowd in Santa Clara, Calif., over the weekend. She stepped out in a custom metallic Vivienne Westwood number complete with a low-cut neckline and a dramatic cape. Her coordinating booties and skinny black sunglasses served up even more star power.

Click through the gallery to see Beyoncé’s style evolution.

Want more?

6 Designers Championed by Beyoncé You Should Know

You’ll Be Surprised By How Many Shoes Beyoncé Needs for the ‘On the Run II’ Tour