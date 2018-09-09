6 Designers Championed by Beyoncé You Should Know

Just because she’s one of the world’s most popular entertainers, it doesn’t mean Beyoncé wears only the most recognized brands. From Ritch Erani to Nicolas Jebran, here are the labels you should know the “Lemonade” superstar has given her sartorial stamp of approval.

Ritch Erani

During her family vacation in Cannes, France, over the summer, the music superstar donned the season’s hottest shoe trend: PVC heels. But instead of reaching for a household name, Bey opted for a lucite pair by Ritch Erani’s namesake brand, which became its top-selling shoe after she shared a series of photos on Instagram that put the innovative Clara wrap sandals on full display. The New York City-based footwear designer, who founded trendy shoe salon CHUCKiES, shared his excitement about the moment, saying, “I had to keep zooming in to make sure they were really mine! They looked so fantastic on her.” He added: “We have a waitlist for the reorder.”

Nicolas Jebran

He’s already dressed A-listers including Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid, but when Nicolas Jebran outfitted Beyoncé with that extravagant velvet gown for this year’s Grammy Awards, fashionistas around the world noted the haute couturier’s name. The Lebanon-based talent explained that the “Formation” singer sought to bring attention to the Black Panther movement with her clothing — so Jebran delivered with a shoulder cut-out, high-slitted custom-made number (with a dramatic train to boot) that quickly landed best-dressed lists. Despite working with Queen Bey in the past, the designer’s unique piece marked his official foray into the designer big leagues.

Baron Hats

Another fashion winner during Grammys night was Baron Hats, the Hollywood, Calif., milliners behind Bey’s massively sized (and massively stylish) custom “Formation” headpiece. Owned by Mark Mejia, the studio gained recognition for its statement accessory, which was crafted with felt sourced from Mexico. (Interestingly enough, the wide-brimmed hat also resembles a modern woman’s sombrero.) Later on, Beyoncé made headlines for auctioning off an autographed headpiece she wore during her concert tour, with proceeds from the sale benefitting The Lung Transplant Project. (It remains unclear whether the item was the same one designed by Baron Hats.)

Jan Taminiau

With his experimental aesthetic and traditional techniques, Jan Taminiau has become one of the most well-known Dutch designers in European countries. However, it doesn’t seem long before he also takes over this side of the world, with clients like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé under his belt. The Amsterdam-based creator, who started eponymous label JANTAMINIAU in 2004, became popular for fashioning the shoes that hit the cover of the performer’s fourth studio album, “4.” Shunning practicality in favor of glamour, the crystal-embellished shoe was shockingly sky-high with a single column at the middle to act as the heel — a rare shape deserving of Queen Bey herself.

Demestiks New York

What’s bold, colorful and African-printed all over? Reuben Reuel’s womenswear pieces — particularly the ones worn by Beyoncé. Under the label Demestiks New York, the Brooklyn-based designer has found his way into the 37-year-old superstar’s enviable closet. Photographed in an Instagram post wearing the brand’s eccentric creations, Bey’s outfits depicted silhouettes that were seemingly inspired by decades past, including the peplums of the ’70s and the oversized-everything of the ’80s. Committing to e-commerce, Reuel’s Demestiks continues to make its way to customers from all around the world.

Mischka Aoki

If it’s good enough for Blue, it’s good enough for you. Beyoncé might not have been the one to don Mischka Aoki, but allowing her style icon of a daughter to dress in the designer — not once, but twice — certainly brought it the attention it deserved. From the $10,950 princess-y gown she wore at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards to the Swarovski-adorned pink piece at the Wearable Art Gala last year, the now 6-year-old star is clearly following in her mother’s fashion footsteps.

