Beyoncé Chooses Head-to-Toe Paisley and Clear Sandals for Flight

Airplane style is tricky to master, but if anyone has it down, it’s got to be Beyoncé.

In a series of Instagram shots of herself onboard a private jet, the “Single Ladies” singer sported a show-stopping pink paisley set by Zimmermann.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

Her shirt featured blouson sleeves and pin-tucked shoulder detailing, while her teensy high-waisted shorts featured an exposed zipper running down the front.

For footwear, the 36-year-old star selected see-through Manolo Blahnik sandals — opting for the clear shoe trend. Queen Bey’s Italian-made sandals featured a 3.5-inch, suede-covered stiletto heel, with an open toe and two PVC bands.

The songstress completed her ensemble with a white Calvin Klein purse and oversized sunglasses, wearing her long brunette locks in a high bun.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

In addition to the private plane shots, she also shared images of herself posing among construction cones and posed elegantly on a folding chair.

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are in the middle of their “On the Run II” tour. The duo’s global tour is in Europe for the next few weeks, with the North American leg set to kick off in late July.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

Onstage, the singer has been showing off a variety of fierce looks — and she has not worn the same ensembles at each stop on the tour. Sultry thigh-high boots have emerged as a staple of her tour style, with the singer sporting everything from shiny black Kenneth Cole boots that retail for under $200 to over-the-knee, logo-adorned Gucci boots custom-created by Dapper Dan.

Want more?

Beyoncé Looks Ethereal in Lacy Dress With Brother Vellies Heels in ‘On the Run II’ Tour Book