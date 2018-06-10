Beyoncé Wears Dramatic Peter Dundas Cape at ‘On the Run II’ Tour

Beyoncé sets fans into a wild frenzy wherever she goes — both with her voice and with her wardrobe.

And just days after kicking off her and husband Jay-Z’s “On the Run II” tour, Beyoncé debuted bold new looks at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, yesterday.

One jaw-dropping ensemble by designer Peter Dundas featured a metallic embellished minidress, paired with a billowing purple cape that was embroidered in gold.

Peter Dundas' sketch of Beyoncé's look. CREDIT: Beyonce .com

Queen Bey completed her look with shiny black booties and trendy tiny sunglasses by Kardashian-favorite Roberi & Fraud.

Beyoncé commands attention in Peter Dundas. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another new look saw Beyoncé in a head-to-toe silver ensemble. The “Crazy in Love” hitmaker sported a sequined bomber jacket with a dramatic train, which she paired with shiny thigh-high boots.

While those two outfits alone were enough to wow crowds, the performance also saw the return of styles Beyoncé debuted on the tour’s opening day — including a crystal-covered fishnet bodysuit by LaQuan Smith that she wore to open her.

A leopard-print bodysuit with a matching coat and thigh-high boots and logo’d Gucci pieces made by Harlem-based designer Dapper Dan also returned to the stage yesterday.

As the “On the Run II” tour continues — dates are set through October, with the Carters returning stateside in July — Beyoncé will undoubtedly continue to debut showstopping new looks.

The fashionable singer makes sure that each show is a special event in and of itself, which is why she sported completely different ensembles for both weekends of Coachella when she headlined the festival in April.

