Beyoncé and ‘On the Run II’ Tour Dancers Perform in $199 Kenneth Cole Boots

FN predicted that Beyoncé would wear an assortment of boots during her On the Run II tour with her husband, Jay-Z, and the pop star is proving the theory true. While logo-ed out Gucci thigh-highs have been one of her head-turning pairs thus far, a more modestly priced style has also received some of the spotlight.

As the 36-year-old makes her way along the U.K. circuit of her concert series, she’s been seen sporting $199 shoes by Kenneth Cole. The brand’s Angelica over-the-knee boots come in a black patent leather and were paired with a glossy bodysuit of a similar texture and fishnet tights.

Beyoncé wears Kenneth Cole's Angelica boots while performing. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kenneth Cole's Angelica boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

Not only did Beyoncé rock the boots, but they were also a part of her backup dancers on-stage wardrobes. Lustrous black button-downs and high-waisted bottoms completed their outfits, while bandanas served as accessories for the entire crew.

Beyoncé and her dancers wear Kenneth Cole's Angelica boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Those who are looking to dress like the “Apesh*t” singer, however, won’t be able to score the exact same boots — at least not in the near future. While they were previously available on Nordstrom.com, they have since sold out. In addition, similar suede options on Kenneth Cole’s e-commerce site are in short supply.

