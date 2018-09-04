Happy Birthday Beyoncé! At 37, Her Iconic Style Remains Timeless

Beyoncé celebrates her 37th birthday today and throughout her career, spanning over two decades, she has become a renowned style icon.

The “Lemonade” singer’s fashion involvement has covered many facets, from having her own clothing line, House of Deréon, to collaborating with designers like Balmain for custom Coachella gear at her April performance. While she’s already graced the cover of countless magazines, she’s still breaking barriers in that front as evidenced by her recent September Vogue cover. Not only did Beyoncé recount her story in her own words (as opposed to a traditional interview), but she reportedly had complete creative control and was shot by 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell — the first time in the magazine’s history to have the cover shot by a black photographer.



Beyonce and Tina Knowles, Yonkers Tina Knowles (L) and Beyonce Knowles both wear House of Dereon.Beyonce and Tina Knowles, Yonkers CREDIT: Talaya Centeno/Penske Media/Shutterstock

It’s not only her work that’s newsworthy, of course, as her outfits alone have been endlessly watched and admired since her days of fronting Destiny’s Child. The girl group was notorious for their matching costumes, designed by Beyoncé’s own mother, Tina Knowles. Gowns boasting textured fabrics, colorful footwear and embellishments such as studs and diamonds were common for the trio as they hit red carpet affairs.

Destiny’s Child Pictured at the 2000 Mtv Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City On September 6 2001<br />Destiny’s Child at the 2000 Mtv Video Music Awards in Nyc CREDIT: Rtspellman/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

After branching out on her own in 2003, Beyoncé’s individual style truly began to shine. Long gone from a teenager making her way into the mainstream with Destiny’s Child, she began to up the sex appeal with her first solo album, “Dangerously in Love.” A sultry video with then love interest Jay-Z shows the pop star strutting the streets in short denim shorts and red slingback heels. She performed at the BET Awards later that summer in a minidress fashioned after one of her slinky video looks.

BEYONCE Beyonce performs “Crazy in Love” during the 3rd annual BET Awards, in Los Angeles<br />BET AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, USA CREDIT: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/AP/REX/Shutter

When performing, it’s become expected for Beyoncé to wow the crowd in anything from an embellished bodysuit and matching boots, to logo-ed Gucci knee-highs to a billowing Peter Dundas cape with combat boots — she’s surely covering the gamut of looks in her current “On the Run II” tour with husband Jay-Z.

Beyoncé and her dancers wear Kenneth Cole’s Angelica boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Off-stage, however, she’s not afraid to keep it more low-key. Casual suits are right up her alley, along with an affinity for denim as she is often posting flicks on her Instagram in ripped, cut-offs paired with the likes of Tom Ford or Fendi heels.

But the singer’s style journey features a deep vault of looks that could each be analyzed and remembered for the trends it set, conversation it sparked or items it helped sell out.

On her birthday, FN rounded up some of Beyoncé’s best fashion moments over the years. Take a look at the style evolution by browsing through the gallery.

