Beyoncé’s Must-See Heels Prove the Clear-Shoe Trend Is Staying for 2019

There is one easy way to know if a trend is here to stay or if it is on its way out: Beyoncé. Just last night, the star posted a couple of images for her mere 121 million Instagram followers of her silver ensemble.

Her look consisted of a metallic blazer-style minidress with a matching two-piece under it and glimmering teardrop earrings. She paired the look with a patterned white bag.

The finishing touch, though, had to be her clear heel, a trend that made its mark on 2018.

Her barely-there shoes were a slip-on-style PVC mule with a thick clear strap that wrapped around from the toe to the heel, all with a pointed finish.

2018 seemed to be the year of the PVC shoe, with brands ranging from Yeezy to Louboutin and Balmain releasing their own iterations of the trend.

Christian Louboutin’s Nosy PVC-accented pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Yeezy Season 5 PVC Pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

While the style had its moments these past couple of months, it was unclear (no pun intended) if it would continue into the new year.

According to Queen Bey, the see-through shoe trend is here to stay, and we support her on it.

