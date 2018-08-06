Beyoncé Gives Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry Debut the On-Stage Treatment

Come London Fashion Week in September, Riccardo Tisci will debut his very first runway show for Burberry. And while that date’s a month away, fans looking for a sneak peek at the designer’s new offerings got a treat this weekend — in the form of a custom-made ensemble worn by Beyoncé herself.

The multihyphenate superstar, who just landed next month’s Vogue cover to much hype, introduced Tisci’s take on the iconic Burberry check print during her “On the Run II” tour performance at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at the end of last week. She’s the first A-lister to publicly wear the 44-year-old Italian’s new designs for the luxury brand.

Beyoncé wears Burberry for her "On the Run II" tour performance at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. CREDIT: Raven Varona/Burberry

Decked out in a Burberry bodysuit, cropped jacket and over-the-knee boots, Bey showed off the designer’s new streetwear-chic look, marking a deep departure from the British heritage label’s more classic creations, such as its signature trench coat. She paired the statement pieces with sunglasses in the same pattern.

Beyoncé wears Burberry for her "On the Run II" tour performance at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. CREDIT: Driely S. Carter/Burberry

Succeeding Christopher Bailey, Tisci took on the role as chief creative officer of Burberry in March after ending his 12-year term at Givenchy. Last week, he revealed a new logo and monogram for the brand.

