Beyoncé Looks Ethereal in Lacey Dress With Brother Vellies Heels in ‘On the Run II’ Tour Book

After being nominated for the Swarvoski Award for Emerging Talent at last week’s CFDAs, recently gracing the cover of FN’s Women in Power issue with activist-friend Sarah Sophie Flicker and creating Solange Knowles’ accessories at the Met Gala in May, Aurora James’ winning streak continues. Extending the Knowles family affair to Beyoncé, today the Brother Vellies founder and creative director finds her designs in the hands — on the feet, to be exact — of the pop star.

Brother Vellies’ Stell Mules were the shoe of choice for the 36-year-old, a stark contrast from her younger sister’s Met ball look. Whereas James customized the brand’s Caroline heels in black latex to match Solange’s avant-garde Iris van Herpen dress, the lacy Stell mules created a much more ethereal aura for Beyoncé’s all-white attire. James shared an image of the “On the Run II” headliner wearing the heels alongside hubby and tour partner Jay-Z to her Instagram.

Beyoncé in Stell Mules @brothervellies A post shared by Aurora James (@aurorajames) on Jun 12, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

The embroidered shoes feature a kitten heel of 2.5 inches and cascading ruffles around the upper that create a 3D floral effect (Eva Chen recently wore the same pair for her FN cover). They’re available for pre-order at Brothervellies.com, retailing for $825. Despite the premium price tag, its rational to presume that the shoes will now be highly coveted given Beyoncé’s stamp of approval. Zerina Akers, who was tagged in James’ post, styled the ensemble which also featured a lace dress and micro sunnies.

While James brought attention to the look via social media, the photo actually originates from the Carters’ “On the Run II” tour book in which the artists share intimate moments (including scantily clad snapshots) from their lives. Not to be upstaged by literature, the mother of three’s show wardrobe has also received it’s fair share of shine. Beyoncé kicked off the concert series in Cardiff, Wales, wearing logo-ed out Gucci boots from Dapper Dan, and days later dazzled in an extravagant Peter Dundas cape.

Want more?

FN Exclusive: Designer Aurora James and Sarah Sophie Flicker on Fashion and Activism

Why Solange Accessorized Custom Brother Vellies Heels With a Durag and Halo at the Met Gala

Brother Vellies’ $12,000 ‘Black Panther’ Boot and More of the Film’s Big Shoe Collabs