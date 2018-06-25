Check Out the New FN!

Best-Dressed Celebs on the BET Awards Red Carpet: Janelle Monae, 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo & More

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
BET Awards
Ne-Yo
Lonnie Chavis
Keyshia Ka’Oir
Criselda Dudumashe
View Gallery 10 Images

Bold fashion statements rocked the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles at the 2018 BET Awards, where actors, musicians and other entertainers joined to celebrate outstanding achievement.

To no one’s surprise, Janelle Monae led the style parade with a colorful arrival — clad in a floor-length ruffled rainbow gown with a train conductor-style hat. The always-dapper Ne-Yo didn’t play things safe with his look, either. The singer-songwriter had on a yellow suit teamed with silver Gucci sneakers

Janelle Monae, rainbow dress, bet awards red carpet 2018
Janelle Monae wearing a rainbow dress.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tyra Banks embraced a head-to-toe nude look that included bead embellishments on her jumpsuit and PVC sandals with stud details.

ne-yo, gucci, bet awards red carpet 2018
Ne-Yo wears Gucci sneakers.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile rapper 2 Chainz had on one of the most striking numbers among the men, looking sharp in a double-breasted Gucci suit featuring the luxury brand’s interlocking G print.

The hitmaker completed the ensemble with chains, rings and bracelets and large sunglasses. His shoes were quite the sight, too, rocking a pair of Gucci black and brown leather stud-embellished Curtis Formal Quentin loafers with metal bee detail.

2 chainz, 2018 bet awards red carpet
2 Chainz
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

See more best-dressed celebrities on the 2018 BET Awards red carpet.

Want more?

Tyra Banks Rocks Sparkly Nude Bodysuit With Studded Sandals on BET Awards Red Carpet

Janelle Monae Makes a Colorful Arrival on the BET Awards Red Carpet

Wildest Looks From BET Awards Over the Years You Have to See to Believe

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad