Best-Dressed Celebs on the BET Awards Red Carpet: Janelle Monae, 2 Chainz, Ne-Yo & More

Bold fashion statements rocked the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles at the 2018 BET Awards, where actors, musicians and other entertainers joined to celebrate outstanding achievement.

To no one’s surprise, Janelle Monae led the style parade with a colorful arrival — clad in a floor-length ruffled rainbow gown with a train conductor-style hat. The always-dapper Ne-Yo didn’t play things safe with his look, either. The singer-songwriter had on a yellow suit teamed with silver Gucci sneakers

Janelle Monae wearing a rainbow dress. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tyra Banks embraced a head-to-toe nude look that included bead embellishments on her jumpsuit and PVC sandals with stud details.

Ne-Yo wears Gucci sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile rapper 2 Chainz had on one of the most striking numbers among the men, looking sharp in a double-breasted Gucci suit featuring the luxury brand’s interlocking G print.

The hitmaker completed the ensemble with chains, rings and bracelets and large sunglasses. His shoes were quite the sight, too, rocking a pair of Gucci black and brown leather stud-embellished Curtis Formal Quentin loafers with metal bee detail.

2 Chainz CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

