The Best Shoes From the 2018 Governors Awards Came Adorned With Crystals

There was no shortage of standout fashion on the red carpet at the 10th annual Governors Awards, otherwise known as the Honorary Oscars, in Los Angeles last night. Celebrities dressed in high-fashion designs dazzled from head to toe. And for some, their shoes served as the best part of their look.

Amandla Stenberg, for one, wowed in a pair of strappy black satin crystal- and pearl-adorned sandals, courtesy of Roger Vivier. The statement style seamlessly complemented the actress’ Celine spring ’19 design, featuring a shimmery silver bodice and a flouncy black skirt.

Amandla Stenberg wearing a Celine spring ’19 look with crystal-embellished Roger Vivier sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Lily Collins channeled a princess for the night in glamorous shoulder-baring Georges Chakra Couture fall ’18 gown with a bold sparkly blue skirt. For footwear, the 29-year-old starlet opted for Chloe Gosselin’s velvet Helix ankle-strap pumps (the designer won FN’s 2018 Emerging Talent Award), which boasted a glittery embellishment. Collins expertly pulled her look together with an assortment of eye-catching rings and earrings.

Lily Collins wearing a Georges Chakra fall ’18 couture gown with Chloe Gosselin Helix velvet embellished pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Others celebs on the scene included Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski, Lady Gaga and Lupita Nyong’o.

For more celebrity style at the 2018 Governors Awards, check out the gallery.

