20 Amazing Celebrity Halloween Costumes From Years Past

While celebrities have regular opportunity to dress up for the red carpet, Halloween gives them an opportunity to be more adventurous with their looks — or to go for a pop-culture reference.

Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party is always filled with celebrities decked out in stylish ensembles.

One of the best came courtesy of Gigi Hadid in 2015. The supermodel came in a costume inspired by Sandy from “Grease,” sporting a leather jacket, skinny pants and red heels. Hadid completed her look with the ultimate accessory: an unlit cigarette. While the costume may not have been the most inventive idea of all time, the 23-year-old emulated Olivia Newton John to a T.

Gigi Hadid channels Olivia Newton John’s “Grease” character in 2015. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Of course, Klum herself goes all-out for her annual celebration. At that same 2015 bash, the “Project Runway” host was unrecognizable in a Jessica Rabbit ensemble. In addition to the character’s sultry dress, Klum mastered her makeup look, including the thin brows and exaggeratedly large eyelids.

Heidi Klum dressed as Jessica Rabbit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian’s pulled off a super-stylish Halloween look in 2017, going for a Cher-inspired look as she stepped out alongside best friend Jonathan Chebon, who channeled Sonny. The reality star showed off her toned figure in an embellished crop top and pants that paid homage to a Cher look from the late ’70s.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban arrive at Casamigos’ annual Halloween bash in 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

While many of the best costumes make pop culture references, Katy Perry proved that a political Halloween costume works just as well in 2016. The “Firework” singer sported a red pantsuit, pumps and a blond wig as she masqueraded as then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Katy Perry suits up as Hillary Clinton in 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

