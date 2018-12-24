The 7 Most Showstopping Celebrity Red Carpet Moments This Year

(L-R): The cast of "Big Little Lies," Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley at the 2018 Golden Globes.

It’s been a whirlwind year for red carpet events: There were box office hits with massive movie premieres, the annual Met Gala that brought out the best in fashion, and an awards show season that proved to be more meaningful than ever. Scroll on to see who had some of the most memorable red carpet moments of the year.

Ezra Miller

Miller’s edgy fashion choices are hard to miss. The actor spent the last few months making headlines for his experimental fashion choices. His most memorable look? The Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli puffer jacket he wore to the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” film premiere in November in Paris.

Ezra Miller at the Paris premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Golden Globes Black Out

A sea of black dresses flooded the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in January. At the height of the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up initiative, women in Hollywood stood in solidarity against sexual harassment and gender inequality by embracing an unofficial all-black dress code.

(L-R): The cast of “Big Little Lies,” Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cardi B

The rapper continued her stream of successes this year with the release of debut album “Invasion of Privacy” as well as five Grammy nominations. Her biggest red carpet moment came from the American Music Awards in October after giving birth in July, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana floral gown and platform heels.

Cardi B and Offset show some PDA on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga

The singer made her move to the big screen this year with her critically acclaimed performance in “A Star Is Born.” She looked the part in August at the Venice International Film Festival premiere, where she wore Valentino and the cast received an 8-minute standing ovation.

Lady Gaga wearing a Valentino haute couture gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blake Lively

For her “A Simple Favor” press tour, Lively stayed on-theme, channeling the main character’s suit ensembles paired with her go-to Christian Louboutin heels.

Blake Lively at Ralph Lauren spring ’19. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra

After she turned heads on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet wearing Ralph Lauren, who would have known the designer would be making Priyanka Chopra’s wedding gown just seven months later? The custom Met Gala piece made specifically for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” took more than 250 hours to hand bead and was one the best looks of the night.

Priyanka Chopra at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Panther Power

Marvel’s “Black Panther” was a box office smash that sent a powerful message about diversity in film. At the Los Angeles premiere in January, Lupita Nyong’o stunned in a Versace gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Lupita Nyong’o at the Los Angeles premiere of “Black Panther.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

