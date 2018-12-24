The 7 Most Showstopping Celebrity Red Carpet Moments This Year

It’s been a whirlwind year for red carpet events: There were box office hits with massive movie premieres, the annual Met Gala that brought out the best in fashion, and an awards show season that proved to be more meaningful than ever. Scroll on to see who had some of the most memorable red carpet moments of the year.
Ezra Miller
Miller’s edgy fashion choices are hard to miss. The actor spent the last few months making headlines for his experimental fashion choices. His most memorable look? The Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli puffer jacket he wore to the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” film premiere in November in Paris.
Golden Globes Black Out
A sea of black dresses flooded the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in January. At the height of the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up initiative, women in Hollywood stood in solidarity against sexual harassment and gender inequality by embracing an unofficial all-black dress code.
Cardi B
The rapper continued her stream of successes this year with the release of debut album “Invasion of Privacy” as well as five Grammy nominations. Her biggest red carpet moment came from the American Music Awards in October after giving birth in July, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana floral gown and platform heels.
Lady Gaga
The singer made her move to the big screen this year with her critically acclaimed performance in “A Star Is Born.” She looked the part in August at the Venice International Film Festival premiere, where she wore Valentino and the cast received an 8-minute standing ovation.
Blake Lively
For her “A Simple Favor” press tour, Lively stayed on-theme, channeling the main character’s suit ensembles paired with her go-to Christian Louboutin heels.
Priyanka Chopra
After she turned heads on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet wearing Ralph Lauren, who would have known the designer would be making Priyanka Chopra’s wedding gown just seven months later? The custom Met Gala piece made specifically for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” took more than 250 hours to hand bead and was one the best looks of the night.
Panther Power
Marvel’s “Black Panther” was a box office smash that sent a powerful message about diversity in film. At the Los Angeles premiere in January, Lupita Nyong’o stunned in a Versace gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
