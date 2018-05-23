Bella Thorne Models Double Denim & Sparkly Louboutin Heels After MTV’s ‘TRL’ Show

Bella Thorne in New York promoting her film "Midnight Sun" in March.

Following the release of two new tracks last Friday, Bella Thorne stopped by MTV’s “TRL” studios in Times Square in New York yesterday to talk about her music.

The “Famous in Love” star was spotted leaving the taping rocking a denim-on-denim look complete with light-wash high-rise cutoffs. The short shorts featured crystal-stud detailing on the pockets and hem paired with a pale blue, midriff-baring one-shoulder bra top.

Thorne threw an oversized denim jacket over the top and polished off the ensemble with a Louis Vuitton monogrammed buckle belt, a sparkling statement necklace, pink sunglasses and glittery silver Louboutin heels.

The 20-year-old former Disney starlet showed off pointy-toed embellished pumps boasting a chunky red block heel. The style complemented her blinged-out choker and crystal-trimmed shorts, making for a head-turning outfit.

It’s not unlike the Florida native to step out in a revealing, statement-making gettup. She’s known for pushing the boundaries with fashion and wearing whatever she wants.

Thorne recently dropped her singles “G.O.A.T” and “B*tch I’m Bella Thorne” under her own Filthy Fangs label. The actress-turned-singer also just contributed five songs to the soundtrack of her movie “Midnight Sun.”

