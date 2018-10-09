Bella Thorne Rocks Lime-Green Hair, a Sultry Black Minidress & Sky-High Platforms for Her 21st Birthday Party

Bella Thorne celebrated her 21st birthday in style Monday night surrounded by friends and delicious goodies at the famous Sugar Factory in Las Vegas.

The former Disney Channel starlet stepped out for the special occasion sporting lime green hair under a black leather newsboy cap, which she styled with a sultry black velvet minidress featuring fishnet detailing and an assortment of jewelry including layered silver chains. Thorne also showed off a birthday present, a red vintage Chanel shoulder bag from one of her close friends and a bright red lip to match.

Bella Thorne wearing a semisheer black velvet minidress with metallic ankle-strap platform pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Assassination Nation” star rounded out her edgy-glam look with a pair of sky-high charcoal metallic Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps featuring an ankle-strap silhouette and a square toe. Thorne is known for being a big fan of towering platforms and often steps out in styles courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti such as the Italian luxury footwear designer’s popular Betty peep-toe sandal.

A close-up look at Bella Thorne’s metallic sky-high platform pumps. CREDIT: Splash

