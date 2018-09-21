Bella Hadid Does the Underboob Trend While Leaving the Tod’s Show in Milan

Bella Hadid almost gave Milan Fashion Week fans a little more than they bargained for.

Leaving the Tod’s spring ’19 show today, the model stepped out in a revealing cropped top that showed off her toned torso and flashed a little bit more skin than expected.

Bella Hadid leaving the Tod’s show in Milan in platform sneakers, Sept. 21. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up of Bella Hadid’s platform sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Covering the white top was a set of a brown leather jacket from Tod’s and matching suede shorts. Hadid wore the same look on the runway earlier for the brand.

On her feet, the 21-year-old chose a heightened pair of sneakers; the white leather shoes include a chunky sole and heel with a high-top feel. Underneath, she donned a pair of light purple socks to add a subtle pop of color to the style.

Bella Hadid leaving the Tod’s show in Milan in platform sneakers, Sept. 21. CREDIT: Splash

For the runway show, the jacket was worn on its own with no shirt beneath it. Hadid rocked the same pair of shades she wore leaving the event as well, but on her feet, she had a set of moccasin-style shoes to round out the monochrome outfit.

Bella Hadid walking for Tod’s spring ’19 show in Milan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tod’s is just one of dozens of shows that the famous sister starred in this September, and it definitely won’t be her last. With the help of her famous big sis, Gigi, Hadid has become a last name synonymous with high fashion.

Want more?

Gigi and Bella Hadid Make a Stylish Entrance at the Alberta Ferretti Show

Bella Hadid Proves That the Chunky Sneaker Trend Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon