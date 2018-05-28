Bella Hadid Hangs With Tom Brady & Models Nike Air Max 97s at Monaco Grand Prix

Tag Heuer ambassadors Tom Brady and Bella Hadid at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Bella Hadid and Tom Brady made a stylish duo as Tag Heuer brand ambassadors at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix in the South of France on Sunday.

While the Patriots quarterback looked dapper in a denim blazer and cool shades, the 21-year-old supermodel was pretty in pink as they joined Aston Martin RedBull Racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen before the start of the race.

Bella Hadid wearing Air Max 97 sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hadid paired a nearly $600 baby pink Ovelia Transtoto button-up top over a printed cropped shirt from the same designer with high-waisted frayed jeans. What looks like Nike’s Air Max 97 OG “Silver Bullet” sneakers added a sporty, futuristic feel to her girly pastel ensemble. The retro shoe style is inspired by Japan’s bullet trains with its reflective fluid lines and silvery tone.

The Nike ambassador polished things off with a pink headband, oversized Jenny Bird Icon hoop earrings, a black leather Fendi logo belt and of course, a Tag Heuer luxury watch.

Bella Hadid CREDIT: Splash

After signing to IMG models in 2014, Bella Hadid moved to New York City and partnered up with Nike two years later in 2016.

