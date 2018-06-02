Bella Hadid Chooses Nike Air Max Sneakers for Paris Date With The Weeknd

A self-proclaimed sneakerhead, Bella Hadid never shies away from wearing kicks. And the supermodel proved yesterday that sneakers work perfectly for a laidback date night look, sporting athletic shoes for a romantic dinner outdoors in Paris with The Weeknd.

Hadid selected a black minidress with an exposed silver zipper that highlighted her toned legs. The 21-year-old completed her ensemble with gray Nike Air Max sneakers for a look that was equal parts sensual and sporty.

The Nike ambassador can often be caught in sneakers from the sportswear giant, whether she’s working out, running errands or attending an event for work.

Abella in Paris 😍 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@belsglam) on Jun 2, 2018 at 6:18am PDT

Meanwhile, The Weeknd — who himself has a partnership with Puma — sported a denim jacket and dark pants, choosing chunky sneakers for footwear. The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer accessorized with round sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Hadid and The Weeknd dated for over a year before breaking up in the fall of 2016.

But after two years apart, it appears that their romance may be back on. After rumors of reconciliation at Coachella in April, the duo was spotted kissing at Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

