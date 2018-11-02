Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Completes Her Workout Outfit With a Design From Virgil Abloh’s First LV Collection

By Ella Chochrek
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd looked in sync as they stepped out in New York City on Thursday in casual ensembles.

The 22-year-old model sported a cozy-looking baby blue sweater with a pair of bike shorts — a chic workout outfit that she wore to the gym later that day. The Nike ambassador chose all-black Air Max 270 sneakers, which she wore with a pair of crew socks also by The Swoosh.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, new york, halloween,
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd out in New York.
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Hadid accessorized with a Louis Vuitton monogram bag with a chain-link strap and bright orange hardware — a design from Virgil Abloh’s debut collection as the artistic director of menswear for the luxury brand.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old singer (real name: Abel Tesfaye) stepped out in an Alexander Wang long-sleeved T-shirt with rainbow stripes on the sleeves, which he paired with baggy black pants. For footwear, the Puma ambassador selected retro-inspired black and white sneakers from the sportswear giant.

bella hadid, the weeknd, sneakers, puma, nike, new york
A closer look at their shoes (her in Nike, him in Puma).
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

The on-off couple were seen together on Nov. 1 after making headlines in their “Beetlejuice” Halloween looks at Heidi Klum’s annual fête. At Klum’s party, the pair went for dramatic looks.

Hadid channeled Lydia Deetz in a red custom creation by Sylvio Roubertto Kovacic. The bridal-inspired look featured layered tulle, sheer gloves and a giant veil— with the pièce de résistance being a bouquet of dying roses. For his part, The Weeknd dressed up in an elaborate Beetlejuice costume, which came complete with a spiky green wig and a heavy layer of face paint.

the weeknd, bella hadid, halloween, beetlejuice, couple's costume, celebrity style
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid in their Halloween costumes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Bella Hadid’s best street style.

