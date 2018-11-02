Bella Hadid Completes Her Workout Outfit With a Design From Virgil Abloh’s First LV Collection

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd looked in sync as they stepped out in New York City on Thursday in casual ensembles.

The 22-year-old model sported a cozy-looking baby blue sweater with a pair of bike shorts — a chic workout outfit that she wore to the gym later that day. The Nike ambassador chose all-black Air Max 270 sneakers, which she wore with a pair of crew socks also by The Swoosh.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd out in New York. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Hadid accessorized with a Louis Vuitton monogram bag with a chain-link strap and bright orange hardware — a design from Virgil Abloh’s debut collection as the artistic director of menswear for the luxury brand.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old singer (real name: Abel Tesfaye) stepped out in an Alexander Wang long-sleeved T-shirt with rainbow stripes on the sleeves, which he paired with baggy black pants. For footwear, the Puma ambassador selected retro-inspired black and white sneakers from the sportswear giant.

A closer look at their shoes (her in Nike, him in Puma). CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

The on-off couple were seen together on Nov. 1 after making headlines in their “Beetlejuice” Halloween looks at Heidi Klum’s annual fête. At Klum’s party, the pair went for dramatic looks.

Hadid channeled Lydia Deetz in a red custom creation by Sylvio Roubertto Kovacic. The bridal-inspired look featured layered tulle, sheer gloves and a giant veil— with the pièce de résistance being a bouquet of dying roses. For his part, The Weeknd dressed up in an elaborate Beetlejuice costume, which came complete with a spiky green wig and a heavy layer of face paint.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid in their Halloween costumes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

