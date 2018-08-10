Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Rocks $90 AF1s With a Vintage Dior Bob Marley Tee & a Luxe Chanel Bag

By Allie Fasanella
bella hadid dior, bella hadid street style
Bella Hadid spotted in Beverly Hills.
Prior to attending Kylie Jenner’s lavish 21st birthday bash with The Weeknd last night in L.A., Bella Hadid showed off an eye-catching street style look complete with affordable sneakers while grabbing lunch with friends in Beverly Hills.

The 21-year-old — who is going up against Jaden Smith, Kaia Gerber and her own sister Gigi Hadid for Choice Model on Sunday at the Teen Choice Awards — stepped out in low-rise ripped baggy jeans paired with a colorful vintage Christian Dior Rasta Mania Bob Marley tee emblazoned with “Dior Mania” across the front.

bella hadid, vintage dior, chanel, air force 1
Bella Hadid wearing a vintage Dior top.
For shoes, the Nike ambassador reached for a pair of classic, affordable sneakers that she’s worn on countless occasions since signing with the iconic brand — the Air Force 1 ’07. The white low-top shoe, known for being the first basketball shoe to come with Nike Air, retails at $90. Hadid accessorized with a nearly $700 Chanel velvet quilted logo bag, which she wore on her shoulder and ultra-skinny frames.

bella hadid street style, vintage dior, air force 1, chanel
Hadid captured out with a friend in Beverly Hills.
The cover girl showed off her vintage look on her Instagram Story yesterday when she posted a clip of herself riding shotgun in a convertible while listening to John Mayer’s new song “New Light.” She later shared a series of throwback shots of herself with birthday girl Kylie Jenner.

