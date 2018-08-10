Bella Hadid Rocks $90 AF1s With a Vintage Dior Bob Marley Tee & a Luxe Chanel Bag

Prior to attending Kylie Jenner’s lavish 21st birthday bash with The Weeknd last night in L.A., Bella Hadid showed off an eye-catching street style look complete with affordable sneakers while grabbing lunch with friends in Beverly Hills.

The 21-year-old — who is going up against Jaden Smith, Kaia Gerber and her own sister Gigi Hadid for Choice Model on Sunday at the Teen Choice Awards — stepped out in low-rise ripped baggy jeans paired with a colorful vintage Christian Dior Rasta Mania Bob Marley tee emblazoned with “Dior Mania” across the front.

Bella Hadid wearing a vintage Dior top. CREDIT: Splash

For shoes, the Nike ambassador reached for a pair of classic, affordable sneakers that she’s worn on countless occasions since signing with the iconic brand — the Air Force 1 ’07. The white low-top shoe, known for being the first basketball shoe to come with Nike Air, retails at $90. Hadid accessorized with a nearly $700 Chanel velvet quilted logo bag, which she wore on her shoulder and ultra-skinny frames.

Hadid captured out with a friend in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Splash

The cover girl showed off her vintage look on her Instagram Story yesterday when she posted a clip of herself riding shotgun in a convertible while listening to John Mayer’s new song “New Light.” She later shared a series of throwback shots of herself with birthday girl Kylie Jenner.

