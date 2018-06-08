Bella Hadid Turns Heads in Sheer Black Dress & Red-Hot Slingbacks at Dior Collection Dinner Party

Bella Hadid out and about in New York.

As she often does, Bella Hadid turned heads hitting the streets of New York City last night while en route to the Dior Backstage Collection dinner party where she caught up with fellow models Winnie Harlow and Rose Bertram.

Hadid chose a statement-making black dress for the event held at the Bowery Hotel, but this wasn’t just any noir frock. The sultry number featured a sheer ruffled tulle skirt which showed off her supermodel-long legs. The 21-year-old accessorized the bold design with red accent pieces including a Dior Lady Dior tote bag and patent leather slingbacks.

Bella Hadid heading to the Dior Backstage collection dinner. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The ultra-pointy power pumps, as well as her quilted leather handbag, undoubtedly amped up her look by adding a vibrant pop of color. The Nike ambassador complemented her ensemble with a chunky sparkling bracelet, earrings and several rings.

Last week, Hadid stepped out in London for the Dior Backstage collection launch party wearing an eye-catching black gown courtesy of Dior’s spring ’18 haute couture range.

Bella Hadid at the Dior Backstage collection dinner. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

After signing to IMG models in 2014, Bella Hadid moved to New York City and partnered up with Nike two years later.

