Bella Hadid Shares a Super Sexy Throwback With a Caption we Can All Relate to

By Allie Fasanella
bella hadid, victoria's secret fashion show
Bella Hadid at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party 2018.
Bella Hadid has been busy jetting from place to place as of late, and like anyone who’s been traveling a lot, she misses home.

The 22-year-old supermodel took to Instagram Saturday to share that she was missing New York and a new couch she has yet to lay on, along with three sexy throwback photos of herself from the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party last month. In each snap, she’s rocking a barely-there dress courtesy of Julien Macdonald’s spring ’19 collection.

That night, the Nike ambassador had styled the sparkly silver chainmail halter dress featuring a plunging neckline and an open back with silver metallic Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps and a matching mini purse. On the red carpet, she showed off the shoe’s iconic red sole.

bella hadid, louboutins
Bella Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party 2018 in Christian Louboutin heels.
Hadid is currently working in Calfornia according to another Instagram she posted from a shoot yesterday.

