Bella Hadid’s See-Through Outfit Had Jaws Dropping at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After-Party

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was filled with surprising trends, and as always, daring pieces worn by the best of the best in the modeling business. After the show, held in New York on Thursday, the celebs and catwalk stars took to the pink carpet to give their best VS-inspired looks.

One runway fixture that never lets us down is Gigi Hadid. The 23-year-old went for a daring off-the-shoulder bodysuit that looked glued to her body, literally. The ensemble had tights-like feet that slid right into her heels.

Speaking of her heels, the model followed the clear heel trend that has been thriving with a pair of Christian Louboutin’s nude PVC pumps with strass detail that retail for more than $1,000.

Of course, we couldn’t forget Gigi’s little sister, Bella, who gave photographers a glimpse of her Victoria’s Secret-worthy bod with a daring see-through Julien Macdonald chain dress that was both a deep V-neck and sheer — exposing her chest.

She matched the look with a pair of metallic, pointed-toe So Kate Louboutin heels that coordinated with her other accessories.

The guest list included names like Kris Jenner (though Kendall Jenner was oddly missing from the carpet), Christian Combs, one of rapper Diddy’s sons, and the musicians Shawn Mendes, Halsey and the ever-stylish Rita Ora.

Ora went with the popular trend of the night: metallics. She wore a one-shoulder, floor-length gown with ruching on the hip and a black shoulder strap. For shoes, it was a pair of metallic sandals with a thick strap around the toe and delicate straps around the ankle.

A big name from the night was Elsa Hosk, who wore this year’s Fantasy Bra that costs $1 million. Hosk joined the after-party in a lacy, see-through minidress complete with a heart-shaped belt.

On her feet, the Angel had on a set of black, cowboy-inspired heeled boots with a pointed-toe and a silver-studded bow on each foot.

