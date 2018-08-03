Bella Hadid Steps Out in Summer’s Trendiest Shoes: Mesh Mules

Summer is all about bold hues and lightweight fabrics, but when you’re in New York City, the color black still reigns supreme.

Enter Bella Hadid, who expertly incorporated all of the above into one of her most recent public appearances — including a pair of sandals that is set to become summer’s trendiest shoes through an ensemble that’s effortlessly transitional.

Bella Hadid walks in the West Village after having dinner with friends at Barbuto in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The model slipped into semi-sheer footwear for a dinner with friends in New York City’s West Village neighborhood. Her translucent mule slides featured a chunky, angular heel along with a leather trim and footbed, making for a chic yet comfortable sidewalk stroll.

She even added a pop of red through a beaded anklet wrapped around her left ankle — perfectly matching the sultry crop top under her oversized blazer. The outfit’s finishing touches were ultra-dark mom jeans cinched at the waist with a leopard-print belt as well as sculptural jewelry, a mini handbag and her signature ’90s-inspired sunglasses.

A closer look at Bella Hadid's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid’s outing comes just days after she returned from Tokyo, where she and on-again-off-again boyfriend The Weeknd were rumored to be rekindling their romance. Neither party has confirmed their relationship since the latter split with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, whose own ex, Justin Bieber, is now engaged to model Hailey Baldwin.

