Bella Hadid Goes Pantless, Wears Only a Men’s Turtleneck at Dior Homme Pre-Fall ’19 Show

Bella Hadid’s not afraid of putting her own twist on menswear pieces.

Th model plucked a Dior Homme look straight from the runway as she sat front-row at the brand’s pre-fall ’19 show in Tokyo today.

But rather than opt for a suit from the new collection, she went with a branded gray turtleneck. The 22-year-old Nike ambassador showed off her mile-long legs in a pair of sheer tights, completing her ensemble with floral-print high-top sneakers.

Bella Hadid, wearing a Dior Homme pre-fall ’19 turtleneck, with David Beckham CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid was seated alongside David Beckham, who looked dapper in a dark fitted suit worn over a white button-down shirt. The ex-soccer star dressed down his ensemble with a pair of patterned lace-up kicks similar to Hadid’s.

A Dior Homme pre-fall ’19 look that went down the runway, featuring the same turtleneck Bella Hadid wore. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also in attendance was the rapper A$AP Rocky, who sat next to famed Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. A$AP was clad in a see-through button-down shirt, which he wore unbuttoned to show off layers of necklaces. The entertainer paired the lacy top with shiny silver pants, completing his ensemble with stylish white sneakers.

A$AP Rocky (L) and Takashi Murakami. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rounding out the front row was Kate Moss. The supermodel looked chic in a gray checked suit and black booties, adding a pop of color to her ensemble with a pale pink blouse. The blond bombshell wore her long locks down, accessorizing with a pair of dangly earrings.

Kate Moss CREDIT: Shutterstock

