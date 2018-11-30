Bella Hadid Goes Pantless, Wears Only a Men’s Turtleneck at Dior Homme Pre-Fall ’19 Show

Bella Hadid’s not afraid of putting her own twist on menswear pieces.
Th model plucked a Dior Homme look straight from the runway as she sat front-row at the brand’s pre-fall ’19 show in Tokyo today.
But rather than opt for a suit from the new collection, she went with a branded gray turtleneck. The 22-year-old Nike ambassador showed off her mile-long legs in a pair of sheer tights, completing her ensemble with floral-print high-top sneakers.
Hadid was seated alongside David Beckham, who looked dapper in a dark fitted suit worn over a white button-down shirt. The ex-soccer star dressed down his ensemble with a pair of patterned lace-up kicks similar to Hadid’s.
Also in attendance was the rapper A$AP Rocky, who sat next to famed Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. A$AP was clad in a see-through button-down shirt, which he wore unbuttoned to show off layers of necklaces. The entertainer paired the lacy top with shiny silver pants, completing his ensemble with stylish white sneakers.
Rounding out the front row was Kate Moss. The supermodel looked chic in a gray checked suit and black booties, adding a pop of color to her ensemble with a pale pink blouse. The blond bombshell wore her long locks down, accessorizing with a pair of dangly earrings.
