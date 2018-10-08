Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Looks Ready for Halloween in an Orange Sweater Dress and Black Boots

By Allie Fasanella
Leave it to Bella Hadid to bring the Halloween vibes early. While we’re have a few weeks away from the holiday, the supermodel was spotted hitting the streets of NYC today looking ready for the spooky night in an orange and black outfit.

The Nike ambassador, who celebrates her 22nd birthday tomorrow, was captured out and about in the Big Apple sporting a vivid orange cowl neck sweater dress that highlighted her long toned legs while giving way to chunky black patent leather ankle boots featuring a silver ring detail front and center.

Bella Hadid was spotted in NYC wearing an orange sweater dress with black patent leather ankle boots.
Hadid, who clutched a coffee cup, expertly accessorizes her fall-inspired look with oversize gold hoop earrings, an assortment of rings, retro shades and her go-to favorite black patent leather By Far Rachel shoulder bag. A simple ponytail pulled things together.

Bella Hadid accessorizes with a By Far Rachel bag on the streets of New York City on Oct 8.
Less than a week ago, the model was photographed rocking the same luxe streetwear brand, Rhude, while walking hand in hand with on-again, off-again boyfriend The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye).

