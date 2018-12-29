Bella Hadid Makes a Chic Statement in Fluffy Orange Coat & Chunky Retro Sneakers

When it comes to casual street style, Bella Hadid knows what she’s doing.

The supermodel pulled together a chic but dressed-down look today as she stepped out in New York.

The 22-year-old wore a white turtleneck with lightwash jeans. She added an unexpected element to her look with her outerwear, choosing an oversized, fluffy orange coat as she battled the New York chill.

Bella Hadid wears an orange coat with jeans and Maison Margiela sneakers in New York on Dec. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

While Hadid is a Nike ambassador, she opted for sneakers from a different brand to finish off her stylish ensemble. The star wore Maison Margiela sneakers, choosing a nearly $800 style that is made to appear pre-distressed. The sneakers have a retro-inspired vibe, with a chunky rubber sole and Velcro strap. They feature unexpected yellow foam patches for a surprising street-wise touch.

A closer look at Hadid’s Maison Margiela kicks. CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid wore her brunette locks in a ponytail, adding some barrettes to keep her hair pulled back. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a mini orange bag that matched her coat.

Bella Hadid in New York on Dec. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

While the face of Dior Beauty has made her return to New York — where she lives with boyfriend The Weeknd — she spent Christmas with mother Yolanda, brother Anwar and sister Gigi.

For the holiday, Hadid sported candy-cane striped pajama bottoms and a fuzzy white sweater. She added a funky — and cozy — element to her outfit with a pair of flame-printed Ugg boots from the brand’s collaboration with Jeremy Scott.

