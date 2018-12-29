Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Makes a Chic Statement in Fluffy Orange Coat & Chunky Retro Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid’s Best Street Style
Bella Hadid’s Best Street Style
Bella Hadid’s Best Street Style
Bella Hadid’s Best Street Style
View Gallery 53 Images

When it comes to casual street style, Bella Hadid knows what she’s doing.

The supermodel pulled together a chic but dressed-down look today as she stepped out in New York.

The 22-year-old wore a white turtleneck with lightwash jeans. She added an unexpected element to her look with her outerwear, choosing an oversized, fluffy orange coat as she battled the New York chill.

Bella Hadid, orange coat, maison margiela, sneakers, new york city, street style, celebrity style, off-duty style
Bella Hadid wears an orange coat with jeans and Maison Margiela sneakers in New York on Dec. 29.
CREDIT: Splash News

While Hadid is a Nike ambassador, she opted for sneakers from a different brand to finish off her stylish ensemble. The star wore Maison Margiela sneakers, choosing a nearly $800 style that is made to appear pre-distressed. The sneakers have a retro-inspired vibe, with a chunky rubber sole and Velcro strap. They feature unexpected yellow foam patches for a surprising street-wise touch.

Bella hadid, sneakers, street style, celebrity style, new york city
A closer look at Hadid’s Maison Margiela kicks.
CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid wore her brunette locks in a ponytail, adding some barrettes to keep her hair pulled back. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a mini orange bag that matched her coat.

Bella Hadid, fashion, celebrity style, street style, 2018, jeans, orange furry coat, maison margiela, sneakers
Bella Hadid in New York on Dec. 29.
CREDIT: Splash News

While the face of Dior Beauty has made her return to New York — where she lives with boyfriend The Weeknd — she spent Christmas with mother Yolanda, brother Anwar and sister Gigi.

For the holiday, Hadid sported candy-cane striped pajama bottoms and a fuzzy white sweater. She added a funky — and cozy — element to her outfit with a pair of flame-printed Ugg boots from the brand’s collaboration with Jeremy Scott.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s best street-style looks.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Shares a Super Sexy Throwback With a Caption We Can All Relate To

How Bella Hadid, Kate Middleton & More Make Snowboots Look Good

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad