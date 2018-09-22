Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Reveals Nude Head-to-Toe Look for Milan Fashion Week

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
bella hadid, milan fashion week
Bella Hadid spotted during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Splash

In between hitting the runway for Roberto Cavalli, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Missoni at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, Bella Hadid was spotted in an eye-catching head-to-toe nude ensemble.

The 21-year-old supermodel showed off a look consisting of a neutral-toned short-sleeved knit sweater featuring a collar and pale pink car graphic paired with high-rise tan khaki trousers. She perfected the ensemble with nude patent leather By Far Tanya sandals.

bella hadid, by far tanya sandals
Bella Hadid wearing a tan look in Milan.
CREDIT: Splash

The slip-on style, courtesy of the Bulgarian accessories brand, which was founded by twins sisters and a friend in 2016, features ’90s-inspired square toes and angular block heels. The shoes typically retail for $370. This isn’t’ the first time Hadid has repped the newer label — she’s been spotted carrying By Far’s black patent leather Rachel shoulder bag on numerous occasions in recent months.

The Nike ambassador further accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, skinny retro frames and a brown Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

by far tanya sandals, bella hadid, milan fashion week, street style
Bella Hadid sporting By Far Tanya patent leather sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

A day earlier, the cover girl walked the runway at the Versace and Tod’s spring ’19 shows alongside sister Gigi Hadid.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Does the Underboob Trend While Leaving the Tod’s Show in Milan

Gigi and Bella Hadid Make a Stylish Entrance at the Alberta Ferretti Show

Bella Hadid Proves That the Chunky Sneaker Trend Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad