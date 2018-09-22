Bella Hadid Reveals Nude Head-to-Toe Look for Milan Fashion Week

In between hitting the runway for Roberto Cavalli, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Missoni at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, Bella Hadid was spotted in an eye-catching head-to-toe nude ensemble.

The 21-year-old supermodel showed off a look consisting of a neutral-toned short-sleeved knit sweater featuring a collar and pale pink car graphic paired with high-rise tan khaki trousers. She perfected the ensemble with nude patent leather By Far Tanya sandals.

Bella Hadid wearing a tan look in Milan. CREDIT: Splash

The slip-on style, courtesy of the Bulgarian accessories brand, which was founded by twins sisters and a friend in 2016, features ’90s-inspired square toes and angular block heels. The shoes typically retail for $370. This isn’t’ the first time Hadid has repped the newer label — she’s been spotted carrying By Far’s black patent leather Rachel shoulder bag on numerous occasions in recent months.

The Nike ambassador further accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, skinny retro frames and a brown Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

Bella Hadid sporting By Far Tanya patent leather sandals. CREDIT: Splash

A day earlier, the cover girl walked the runway at the Versace and Tod’s spring ’19 shows alongside sister Gigi Hadid.

