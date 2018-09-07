Bella Hadid Slays NYC Streets in a Sheer Dior Top and Fierce Boots

Bella Hadid is never one to play it safe with her style.

And the supermodel went for a typically daring look as she stepped out for fittings during New York Fashion Week today.

Hadid sported a tan skirt with a matching blazer, wearing a sheer shirt emblazoned with the words, “Christian Dior” underneath her jacket.

Bella Hadid in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The 21-year-old’s brand choice comes as no surprise: She serves as the face of Dior Beauty and frequently steps out in ensembles for the brand.

Hadid accessorized with black boots that added an edgy element to her ensemble. The mid-calf boots featured a chunky heel and silver detailing at the toe.

Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The “It” girl wore her brunette locks in a messy bun, accessorizing with a pair of square-framed sunglasses and oversized hoop earrings.

Yesterday, Hadid hit the runway for Kith Park, where she sported an oversized jacket with just a bra underneath, wearing dramatic eye makeup.

The catwalker sported the same pair of black boots as she headed to the Kith Park show. Yesterday, she paired the edgy boots with a white cropped tank top and a pair of python-print pants.

Bella Hadid heading to the Kith Park show. CREDIT: Splash News

When she’s not walking a runway, Hadid tends to step out in casual footwear, favoring sneakers and combat boots to stilettos.

