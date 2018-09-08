Bella Hadid Turns Heads in a Nude Catsuit and See-Through Pumps at New York Fashion Week

Catsuits might be banned from the French Open, but they’re fair game on the red carpet.

And Bella Hadid ditched traditional formal attire in favor of a nude catsuit at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, held last night as part of the New York Fashion Week festivities.

Bella Hadid’s catsuit. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The 21-year-old stole the show at the star-studded event in the surprising ensemble — and she made it work.

The skintight, skin-colored bodysuit was almost entirely transparent, apart from the bodice, allowing Hadid to show off her famous figure. The catsuit featured a plunging neckline and showed off Hadid’s tiny waist.

Bella Hadid CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

For footwear, the catwalker selected see-through pumps with an exaggeratedly pointed toe, choosing a style that has been favored by celebrities in recent seasons.

A closer look at Hadid’s footwear. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The stunner’s sister, Gigi, also made it to the event after walking in Ralph Lauren’s show earlier that evening. Gigi looked chic in an ethereal Vivienne Westwood dress and lace-up boots.

Gigi Hadid CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the Hadids’ pal Kendall Jenner stepped out in a dramatic black set that featured ruffled sleeves and extremely wide pant legs, hiding her footwear.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

While Hadid’s nude catsuit brought the drama, the big news of the night came from an alleged fight between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. After Cardi reportedly threw a shoe at her rapper foe, the star was escorted out of the party by security.

