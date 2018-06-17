Bella Hadid Models Denim Cutoffs With Lace-Up Versace Boots on the Streets of Milan

When you’re one of the most successful models in the world, anywhere can be your catwalk.

And Bella Hadid made the streets of Milan her runway as she showed off a Versace ensemble yesterday.

Hadid sported a gray crop top and tiny white cutoff shorts emblazoned with Versace’s logo on one leg. She completed her leggy look with white lace-up boots, also from Versace, that went up up to mid-calf and trendy tiny sunglasses.

Bella Hadid in Versace cutoff shorts and knee-high boots. CREDIT: Splash News

While Hadid made a stylish splash in her Versace look on the city streets, she also walked in the brand’s spring ’19 men’s show alongside pal Kendall Jenner. On the runway, the 21-year-old sported a tiny black minidress with strappy floral-print sandals on a stiletto heel.

Bella Hadid on the runway at the Versace spring '19 men's show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hadid took to Instagram after the show, captioning an image from the runway “Sweet Versace.”

After the big show, the catwalker ended her day with a meal, dining out with Jenner, Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell and “Twilight” actress Kristen Stewart while still clad in the minidress she wore on the runway. However, Hadid ditched her heels for sneakers, going for a monochromatic look in flat black sneakers.

Today, Hadid left Milan. The jet-setter opted for a comfy outfit as she made her way through the airport. She sported an oversized sweater from Chanel and black striped pants, completing her look with a black beanie and dark sneakers.

