Bella Hadid Has the Longest Legs in ’70s-Inspired Daisy Dukes and Lace-Up Platform Boots

Bella Hadid put her long legs on full display yesterday when she left the Four Seasons Hotel in a summer-ready outfit that grabbed all the attention.

The supermodel was smiling from ear to ear as she headed out in New York City, where she donned a polo-style crop top fully detailed with Fendi’s iconic logo and frayed hem Daisy Dukes that were cinched at the waist with a gold chain belt.

Bella Hadid is spotted in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The shorts’ ultra-high rise gave way to Hadid’s long legs, drawing the eyes to her footwear of choice: chunky platform booties. The black lace-ups featured an inch-tall base and a leather skin, which she made even more grungy with white socks rolled just above the ankle.

A closer look at Bella Hadid's boots CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For accessories, Hadid kept it casual with a black backpack with buckle straps, smoke-tinted sunglasses and a hot beverage from Starbucks at hand.

The 21-year-old star’s appearance came the same day elder sister Gigi was spotted wearing a very similar ensemble in the city. Instead of biker boots, the 23-year-old donned a pair of chunky blush-hued sneakers and mini-crew white socks that also elongated her legs.

Gigi Hadid attempts to beat the heat in New York with short denim shorts and a sleeveless white tee. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It’s not the first time the siblings have been out and about in nearly identical looks. The two were recently seen rocking the chunky sneaker trend, which both of them wore with a statement blazer and matching high-waisted shorts.

