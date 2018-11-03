Bella Hadid Poses in Racy Underwear — and These Sensual Snakeskin Boots

Bella Hadid is feeling ready for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The supermodel posted a gallery of racy images from the VSFS fittings to her Instagram today. The photos show her posing against a wall in a black bra and underwear set.

Hadid’s sensual look got a boost from a pair of knee-high boots with a stiletto heel. The stylish boots are partly black and party snakeskin, and they feature a pointed toe.

“@victoriassecret fittings today💛i can’t wait for you to see all of the beautiful outfits …i’m so grateful to be a part of the show again, feeling happier and healthier than ever🖤,” she captioned the post.

Hadid walked the runway for the brand at its show in Shanghai, China, last year, wearing a set of blue wings for the occasion. The 2017 show marked her second appearance on a Victoria’s Secret runway (she also walked in the brand’s 2016 show).

The 22-year-old is set to walk this year’s VSFWS alongside sister Gigi and their pal Kendall Jenner. While Hadid walked the runway at the brand’s show last year, both Gigi and Jenner were not on hand for the occasion. Gigi pulled out of the show last minute — reportedly because her visa was denied by the Chinese government — while Jenner was unable to attend due to a contract with another lingerie brand, La Perla.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s runway looks, alongside sister Gigi.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Completes Her Workout Outfit With a Design From Virgil Abloh’s First LV Collection

Bella Hadid Loves Fuzzy Socks, Proves She’s Just Like Us