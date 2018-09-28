Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Looks Like a Disney Princess in Pink Ballgown & Sandals at Paris Fashion Week Party

By Ella Chochrek
Bella Hadid channeled “Sleeping Beauty” last night as she stepped out to a party during Paris Fashion Week.

The model sported a glamorous vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress. The hot-pink satiny gown featured a strapless neckline and strategic ruffle detailing at the waist that made her waist look extra-tiny.

Bella Hadid heads to a Paris Fashion Week event.
She paired the gown with strappy silver sandals, which remained hidden beneath the hemline for most of the night

With such a stunning dress, Hadid kept her accessories and beauty look simple. The 21-year-old selected a pair of sparkly dangly earrings and wore soft rose-colored makeup.

Bella Hadid
The Dior ambassador loves to play around with her style, rocking everything from jeans and sneakers to elegant gowns with sky-high heels. This princesslike look stands in complete contrast with the trendy outfit she put together earlier in the day.

While heading out to the Off-White show,  Hadid went for a clear coat and matching hat, which she sported with a Chanel tank top and distressed jeans. For footwear, the Nike ambassador selected Off-White x Nike Air Presto sneakers.

Bella Hadid heads to the Off-White spring ’19 show.
On the runway, Hadid walked alongside pal Kendall Jenner, with both sporting all-white looks consisting of androgynous shirts, miniskirts and sky-high sandals.

Click through the gallery to see more of Bella Hadid’s best street style.

