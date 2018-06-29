Bella Hadid Drips With Gold in Versace Gown and Soaring Yeezy Heels

All that glitters is not gold — but in Bella Hadid’s case, the opposite rings true.

The 21-year-old beauty was every bit a shining star at yesterday’s Bulgari party in Rome, where she channeled a modern-day Cleopatra in an extravagant gold gown, pin-straight hair and the most lavish of diamonds.

(L-R) Lily Aldridge and Bella Hadid CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hadid wore a liquid gold dress straight off of Versace’s runway, made even sultrier with its low-cut draped back and single shoulder that was reminiscent of the pieces worn by original supers Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford at the designer brand’s spring ’18 show.

The dress’ dangerously high slit gave way to the supermodel’s long legs, which were affixed at the foot with Yeezy Season 6 ankle-strap PVC sandals. The clear shoes were distinguishable through their leather soles, inner-ankle buckle closures and soaring 4-inch Lucite heels.

A closer look at Bella Hadid's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Proving that sometimes more truly is more, Hadid styled her already bold look with a bigger statement-making neck full of jewels, courtesy of host brand Bulgari.

Hadid serves as an accessories ambassador for the Italian luxury goods company, with its latest campaign unveiled in February on a billboard in New York’s Times Square.

