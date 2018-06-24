Bella Hadid Styles a Barely-There Crop Top With 2 Chainz’s New Versace Sneakers

Bella Hadid has been taking over Paris with her street style as of late, so it’s not so surprise that she caused heads to turn with her outfit today. Spotted leaving her hotel in the midst of Paris Fashion Week Men’s shows, the supermodel donned another eye-catching look complete with a view of her toned abs and Versace’s new chunky 2 Chainz collaboration sneaker.

Stepping out in the City of Lights on Sunday, the 21-year-old Nike ambassador styled a cropped black tank with a pair of black Sankuanz logo track pants and a coordinating all-black iteration of the rapper’s Chain Reaction 2.0, which debuted on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week Men’s just a week ago.

Bella Hadid leaving her hotel in Paris on Sunday. CREDIT: Splash

2 Chainz’ latest sneaker design for the iconic Italian luxury brand comes with chain-linked rubber soles, new mesh uppers featuring Versace’s famous Greek Key pattern, as well as the word “love” written in braille.

The model, who wore a bright yellow pantsuit in the front row at Kim Jones’ debut Dior Homme spring ’19 runway show yesterday, also donned a yellow shirt tied around her waist while further accessorizing with a monogrammed Louis Vuitton crossbody bag, tiny sunglasses, contrastingly oversized silver hoops and an assortment of rings.

Hadid rocking the 2 Chainz and Versace's latest sneaker collab, the Chain Reaction 2.0 CREDIT: Splash

