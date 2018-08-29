Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Shows How Combat Boots Can Go From Menswear-Chic to Ultra-Sexy

By Samantha McDonald
Known for her street style prowess, Bella Hadid is always ready to teach us a sartorial lesson or two.

Her latest tip: Effortlessly taking a trusty wardrobe staple like the combat boot from masculine-chic to ultra-sexy with just one ensemble.

Bella Hadid arrives at the Peppermint Lounge in Los Angeles, California.
At the Peppermint Lounge in Los Angeles last night, the supermodel was photographed wearing a pair of Dr. Martens’ classic black leather work boots, with its signature yellow stitching and comfortable cushioned soles.

Upon arrival, she had on a muted gray plaid jacket over a fitted black bralette, with her pocketed trousers in a similar hue as the coverup and cinched at the waist with a gold-accented belt. For accessories, the 21-year-old kept it edgy with multiple metallic rings, a minimalistic pendant and hoop earrings.

A closer look at Bella Hadid's shoes.
As the night wore on, Hadid transformed into the sultrier version of herself, taking off the jacket and tying it around her waist to reveal her teeny top, which made way for a smooth décolletage and taut abs. With a scrunchie wrapped around her wrist and her hair raised in a high ponytail, her look clearly appeared to be inspired by the ’90s.

Bella Hadid leaves the Peppermint Lounge in Los Angeles, California.
Click through the gallery to see more of Bella Hadid’s top street style moments.

