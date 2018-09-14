Bella Hadid Proves That the Chunky Sneaker Trend Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon

On the end-trails of New York Fashion Week, Bella Hadid wore an outfit that would have had ’90s American sitcom “Friends” calling.

In her millennial pink skirt and blazer combo, $29 Asos fuzzy white cropped top and chunky sneakers, Hadid looked straight out of an ad from decades past. With the addition of her favorite small shades and an oversized hair clip, she looked ready to take on Rachel Green’s high-fashion job.

Bella Hadid during New York Fashion Week 2018 wearing a monochromatic outfit with chunky pink sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The 21-year-old’s sneakers consisted of multiple shades of pink layered on top of a chunky white dual-tone base. Worn over a pair of color-coordinating high socks, she had a monochromatic look from head to toe.

A close-up of Bella Hadid’s chunky pink sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid has been a very sought-after name this week and will continue to make headlines following shows in London, Milan and Paris.

The 21-year-old model walked for Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, Anna Sui, Brandon Maxwell and countless others, oftentimes joined by supermodel sister Gigi Hadid.

Bella and Gigi Hadid wear monochromatic outfits. CREDIT: Splash News

Gigi joined in on Bella’s single-color style as the two arrived home after the Michael Kors show. The 23-year-old wore an all-white ensemble of ribbed pants and a furry coat, with her tan suede pointed-toe booties complementing her fuzzy handbag.

A close-up of Gigi Hadid’s pointed-toe tan suede booties. CREDIT: Splash News

