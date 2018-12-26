Bella Hadid Is on Fire in Her Flame-Print Jeremy Scott x Uggs

Bella Hadid brought new meaning to the yule log yesterday.

In a photo shared on Instagram by her mother, Yolanda Hadid, the 22-year-old model is seen celebrating the Christmas holiday with her family festively dressed in candy cane-striped pajama pants and a fuzzy white sweater. She accessorized with a quirky pair of flame-print Ugg boots — part of the California brand’s 2017 collaboration with Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott — that brought to mind a crackling Christmas fire.

For his collaboration, Scott put a trendy twist on one of Ugg’s most classic styles, the chestnut suede Classic Short boot, adding fiery embroidered flames that extend up the shaft. “The inspiration for the flames comes from the hot rods of the 1950s, which are a very rich part of Los Angeles history,” the designer explains on the brand’s website. Launched September 2017, the limited-edition boots have since sold out everywhere, but Hadid seems to be among the lucky ones who managed to score a pair.

Designer Jeremy Scott models the flame-print boots he created for Ugg. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

In honor of Christmas, Hadid posted an adorably nostalgic throwback photo on her own Instagram feed. She and sister Gigi are perched on Santa’s lap outfitted in matching blue plaid dresses and holding candy canes. She wished her nearly 22 million followers a happy holiday season, adding, “I love my family.”

