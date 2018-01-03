Bella Hadid Rocks Black Midcalf Boots & a Minidress in LA

Bella Hadid Splash

Bella Hadid stepped out in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday night wearing a New Year’s Eve-worthy ensemble.

The 21-year-old sported a black minidress and midcalf boots as she headed to upscale restaurant Nobu. She kept things simple with minimal jewelry, opting for just a dainty gold chain and a matching bracelet.

While Nike ambassador Hadid is a big fan of sneakers, the heeled boots upgraded her look and added some edge to the classic little black dress.

Bella Hadid exits Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Jan. 2. Splash News

Hadid’s choice of a midcalf boot is unexpected — the model frequently steps out in either combat boots or dramatic thigh-highs — but she made a powerful case for the style. And her pair included two ultraflattering details: an asymmetrical arch at the front and a narrow toe to lengthen the legs.

Hadid completed her look with a teddy coat from I.am.gia — an $84 piece she has been recently incorporating into her wardrobe. She first wore the coat while on a holiday vacation in Aspen, Colo., and she has been keeping warm in it as cool temperatures hit the United States.

For New Year’s Eve on Sunday, the model opted for an edgier look. She sported a silky black top with daring cutouts, which she paired with oversized black pants and on-trend clear sandals. For the occasion, Hadid attended Delilah night club in West Hollywood, Calif., alongside her pal Kendall Jenner.

La Familia x Vintage Doves A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Jan 1, 2018 at 4:16pm PST

