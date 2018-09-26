Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Looks Body-Confident in a Shimmering Outfit That’s Too Haute to Handle

By Charlie Carballo
Bella Hadid Bella Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Sep 2018
Bella Hadid
CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Some like it haute, especially Bella Hadid. The body-confident supermodel was spotted on an outing wearing a bra top and jeans, with a jacket wrapped around her hand — perhaps things got steamy today in sunny Paris.

Hadid rocked a shimmering champagne-colored two-piece that included sheer fabric over a jacket and jeans, coordinating with a cropped taupe bra that showed off her abs.

Bella Hadid leaves Of White office during Paris fashion weekPictured: Bella HadidRef: SPL5027890 260918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Bella Hadid
CREDIT: Splash

For footwear, the Dior ambassador continued to shimmer down to the iridescent detailing on her sneakers by Rombaut. The chunky vegan shoes, which will release in December, were done top-to-bottom black with iridescent panels around the heel tab and toebox.

Yesterday Hadid enjoyed the Chrome Hearts Paris Fashion Week party wearing a dress by the brand teamed with pumps by Dorateymur. The soiree attracted Virgil Abloh, who entertained guests and served as the DJ.

Bella Hadid rombaut shoes, Bella Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Sep 2018
Bella Hadid wears Rombaut shoes.
CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid rombaut, Bella Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Sep 2018
Bella Hadid wears Rombaut shoes.
CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

While working during Milan Fashion Week ahead of Paris, the catwalk fixture hit the runways for Roberto Cavalli, Missoni, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Versace, Moschino, Fendi and Tod’s.

