Happy Birthday, Bella Hadid: A Look at the Supermodel’s Best Fall Shoe Moments

Bella Hadid only launched onto the scene a few years ago but already, she’s one of the modeling world’s biggest stars known for her killer street style. The Nike ambassador has had plenty of shining fashion moments, and in celebration of her 22nd birthday on Tuesday, we’re taking a look at some of her best shoe looks this fall so far.

In the midst of New York Fashion Week in September, Hadid showed off a pair of colorful heeled sandals with a strappy silhouette. She paired the standout orange and pink style with a skintight nude Brandon Maxwell spring ’19 dress, a black shoulder bag and skinny black frames.

Bella Hadid spotted wearing strappy orange and pink sandals in NYC on Sept 9. CREDIT: Splash

Days later, the cover girl was spotted on the streets of NYC again, this time sporting a sultry unbuttoned purple cardigan courtesy of Vivienne Westwood teamed with low-slung jeans and statement-making, bright white Western-inspired cowboy boots boasting a sharp pointed toe. Retro-inspired shades and a white metallic crossbody bag completed her look.

Bella Hadid wearing white western boots with a Vivienne Westwood cardigan on Sept 11. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, during Milan Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid’s younger sister stepped out in a Misbhv spring ’19 look and eye-catching Supreme x Nike Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus sneakers in black. The 2003-released runner was designed mostly for the Japanese market and features a bold green flame graphic, Zoom Air cushioning and lightweight mesh construction with synthetic overlays.

Bella Hadid wearing Supreme x Nike Zoom Streak Spectrum Plus sneakers in Milan on Sept 20. CREDIT: Splash

For fashion week in Paris, Hadid wowed in a head-turning shimmering organza Y/Project ensemble and black platform Rombaut derby shoes with reflective detailing on the toe. A black leather Prada Sidonie bag and tiny frames pulled things together.

Bella Hadid spotted arriving at her hotel in Paris wearing Rombaut Derby shoes on Sept 26. CREDIT: Splash

