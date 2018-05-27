Bella Hadid Is Living Her Best Life in a Dior Bikini & Nikes on a Yacht in Monaco

Bella Hadid is living her best life on France’s Mediterranean coastline right now. A yacht, friends, a chic bikini and sensible shoes were all she needed for a day of business and pleasure. For business today, the supermodel took part in interviews and a press conference for events surrounding the qualification rounds for the annual Monaco Grand Prix. For pleasure, she enjoyed a dip in the water and time spent relaxing with friends.

She posed on the steps of a luxury boat wearing a blue Dior bikini with white Nike sneakers that complemented the look. The sportswear brand’s Air Force 1’s features a leather upper with perforations that provide ventilation and foam soles that include encapsulated Air cushioning.

two is company A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on May 26, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

Yesterday she had another stylish moment wearing a pair of Dorateymur white leather sling-back pumps with a white off-the-shoulder minidress.

The catwalk fixture and Nike ambassador told FN last year that she prefers to be in sneakers. “I’ve worn sneakers with a gown, with a short dress, a long dress, sweatpants, tracksuits, shorts. You could wear them with anything.”

finesse A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on May 25, 2018 at 4:08pm PDT

