Bella Hadid Puts a Sensual Twist on Bermuda Shorts in Paris

In recent weeks, Bella Hadid has made her case for bike shorts in place of teensy denim cutoffs. And now, the star is onto the next summer trend: Bermuda shorts.

As she headed to Dior’s Parisian atelier yesterday, Hadid sported loose-fitting Prada Bermuda shorts that went down to her knees. The 21-year-old flashed her toned abs in a cropped tank. She completed her look with Prada booties, sunglasses and oversized hoop earrings.

Bella Hadid in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

The sock-fit booties — which retail for $890 — feature a 3.5-inch heel and a cushioned insole for comfort.

Men’s Paris Fashion Week is currently underway, and Hadid is in town for the shows. The face of Dior Beauty, Hadid stepped out to watch pal Virgil Abloh’s debut collection for Louis Vuitton earlier this week, sitting front row alongside stars including Kanye West, Naomi Campbell and Kylie Jenner.

Although Hadid often steps out in heels — both on the runway and for a night out — the stylish model is also a big fan of sneakers. Lately, she’s been a big proponent of the chunky sneaker trend, wearing styles from a variety of brands, including Both Paris, Balenciaga and Nike, the brand for which she serves as ambassador.

While Hadid — along with other A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — has been all over the trend of wearing longer shorts, she’s still not immune to a short-shorts moment. At Louis Vuitton’s show, she sported teensy red shorts with a matching top, completing her look with Christian Louboutin Eloise pumps in the same shade.