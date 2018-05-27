Bella Hadid Sports Cortez Kenny II Sneakers at Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco

Bella Hadid in Monaco at the Formula One Grand Prix with Tag Heuer.

Bella Hadid has been living it up in the South of France as of late, and Sunday she attended the Formula One Grand Prix race in Monaco as the face of Tag Heuer. The supermodel chose Nike’s sneaker collaboration with Top Dawg Entertainment rap star Kendrick Lamar for the occasion: the Cortez Kenny II.

Hadid memorably modeled the OG Cortez for the classic shoe’s 45th anniversary last summer, and she’s also been seen in the Pulitzer Prize-winning artist’s Cortez Kenny I.

Bella Hadid wearing Nike x Kendrick Lamar "Kenny II" sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The limited-edition style, which dropped in February for a retail price of $100, features a bright red nylon upper with white leather overlays on the heel, Swoosh, toe and tongue.

Above the shoelaces, black taping with the words “don’t trip” extends from the top to bottom of the tongue. What’s more, Chinese embroidery that translates to “Damn” (the name of Lamar’s Grammy-winning latest album) is emblazoned near the toe.

The Nike ambassador paired the kicks with black socks, light-wash distressed mom jeans and a matching scarlet tank top. She further accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a Tag Heuer watch and a black logo cap from the high-end brand.

Bella Hadid lounging during the race. CREDIT: Splash

A third edition of Kendrick’s Nike Cortez is set to release this summer. Design updates include an all-black upper with suede detailing, white and red accents and red tape, reading “Bet It Back” along the tongue.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike "Cortez Kenny III" CREDIT: Nike

