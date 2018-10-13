Bella Hadid Rocks an Ab-Baring Look Complete With Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 High Collab Kicks

Bella Hadid made a fashionable appearance on the streets of New York Friday, dressed in an ab-baring outfit that she pulled together with trendy unreleased Nike collaboration sneakers.

The newly-minted 22-year-old supermodel showed off her toned midriff in ultra-cropped black sleeveless pocket tee featuring a white trim paired with green camouflage cargo pants and crisp white Nike Air Force 1 High kicks designed in collaboration with menswear label Alyx Studio.

Bella Hadid wearing a black crop top with camo pants and Alyx x Nike Air Force 1 High sneakers. CREDIT: Splash The classic silhouette comes in an all-white and all-black colorway with a black buckle clasp at the ankle strap and “1017 ALYX 9SM” stamped onto the heels.

The shoes were first displayed at the inaugural Hypefest convention last weekend. The only way to cop the sneaks was to purchase an Alyx x Nike hoodie, which entered you into a raffle. No further release information has been provided.

Hadid, a Nike ambassador, completed her street style ensemble by adding chunky silver hoop earrings, a delicate cross necklace and a black handbag.

Bella Hadid out and about on the streets of New York City on Oct 12. CREDIT: Splash

A close-up look at Bella Hadid rocking the new Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration with Alyx Studio featuring black buckle clasp ankle straps.

