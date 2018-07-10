Bella Hadid Looks Straight Out of the ’90s With a Scrunchy, Baggy Pants & These Classic Kicks

Was it Bella Hadid’s intention to look like a cool mom when she paired a cardigan sweater with Nike Air Force 1s for a flight to Paris yesterday? We’ll most likely never receive the answer to that question, but that’s what we took away from her casual black and white look.

Flying into the City of Lights on Monday to work with Dior, the supermodel styled a ’90s-inspired black cardigan over a simple ab-baring white cropped tee and added cuffed black pants with a coordinating black belt and scrunchy on her wrist. Hadid matched crispy white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers to her top to complete her ensemble.

Bella Hadid at the airport. CREDIT: Splash

The 21-year-old Nike ambassador further accessorized with oversized Jenny Bird hoop earrings, her signature skinny sunglasses and two black shoulder bags.

Lately, despite being loyal to Nike, the cover girl has been spotted in multiple other shoe brands including high-end sneakers like Versace’s 2 Chainz 2.0 collab as well as Kim Jones’ Dior spring ’19 kicks and vegan trainers by Rombaut.

However, Hadid modeled the same classic Nike Air Forces in a sultry Instagram snap on a yacht in the South of France while in town for the annual Monaco Grand Prix in May.

Bella Hadid in Paris. CREDIT: Splash

After signing to IMG models in 2014, Bella Hadid moved to New York and partnered up with Nike two years later.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Drips With Gold in Versace Gown and Soaring Yeezy Heels

Bella Hadid Has the Longest Legs in ’70s-Inspired Daisy Dukes and Lace-Up Platform Boots